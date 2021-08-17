Richard Williams

A Celebration of Life for Richard Delaney (Rick) Williams, 73, of Nolanville will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Denver City with Kyle Streun officiating under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.
Mr. Williams died Aug. 13, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White in Temple. He was born Jan. 6, 1948, in Bowie to W.C. And Melba (Berry) Williams. He was raised in and around Denver City. He was a graduate of Plains High School and Tarleton State University.
Mr. Williams was a long-time educator, having begun his teaching career in Poolville, before moving to Nolanville, then to Denver City before retiring in 2003.
He lived in Maui, Hawaii, for several years, during which time he became a master scuba diving instructor. He shared his love of the sport with the hundreds of students he certified during his career.
Rick loved life and lived it to the fullest. He never met a stranger. If he did, that stranger quickly became a new friend. He was generous to a fault.
If love could have saved him, he would have lived forever!
Rick is survived by a son, Dusty Lynn Rafferty of San Antonio; a sister, Sandra (Murrell) Thompson of Lubbock; nieces, Dana McGuire (Joe Bob) of Durango, Colo., Vicki Boleyn (Brian) of Boerne, Sherri Wood (Cary), Kristi Jones (Jason), Julie Lawson (Rusty), Stephanie Thompson (Mat), Lindsay Williams and Lauren Brunson (Derek), all of Lubbock, Misty York (Joey) of Round Rock and nephew Stoney Thomas of Odessa, as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Larry Don and Sam and nephew, Mat Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
