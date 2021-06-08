Rickie Price

A Celebration of Life for Rickie A. Price, 67, of Kempner, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Price died June 7.
He was born Jan. 3, 1954, to Bill and Zana Lamb Price at Fort Carson, Colorado, while his father was stationed there.
Mr. Price grew up in a military home, which allowed him to travel the world. He graduated high school while the family was in Taiwan.
After high school, he joined the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam Conflict. After his time in service, he moved back to Texas and met his wife, the former Stephanie Ann Baker, in Wichita Falls. They married in Gatesville on May 7, 1983, where they lived for many years while he was a volunteer firefighter and paramedic for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
In 1999, they moved to Lampasas County, where he was a logistic specialist on Fort Hood until his recent retirement.
Mr. Price never missed an opportunity to play golf on his business trips and any other chance he had. He also loved to go camping and fishing with his family and friends. He loved the Texas and the American flag and would proudly display it anywhere he laid his head.
Mr. Price was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Billy Kim Price and Mickey Price.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Price; children, Christina Snodgrass, Charles Creson and Melody Edwards; sister, Kelly Knott; brother, Joey Price; grandchildren, Alyssa, Rickie, Kaitlin, Wyatt and Paxton; nieces, Stephanie, Michelle and Zana; nephew, B.J.; and countless friends whom he considered family.
Condolences may be left at VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
