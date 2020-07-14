Services for Ricky “Ricky Bobby” Burcham, 64, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Church UPC in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mr. Burcham died July 13, 2020, at his residence.
A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.