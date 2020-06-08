Funeral services for Ricky Darnell Ball Jr., 30, of Killeen, will be 3 p.m. Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Ball died June, 1, 2020, in Killeen. He was born Dec. 24, 1989, in O’Fallon, Illinois.
Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Current Covid-19 restrictions limit building capacity to 75% allowed at a time; when one person leaves, another may enter, and a minimum of six-feet social distancing will be expected and enforced at viewing, service and burial.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.