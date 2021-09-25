A Celebration of Life service with military honors for Ricky “Rajun Cajun” Deogracias, 37, of Killeen, formerly of Chauvin, La., will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Deogracias died Sept. 19, 2021.
Ricky served at Fort Hood in the United States Army from 2004-2005. He was passionate about The Strongman Sport. He competed throughout Texas, winning numerous awards and recognitions.
Ricky became the first sponsored athlete of ADL-LIVE. He was loved by the Strongman Family. Ricky coached many young athletes in the Strongman Sport. Ricky was ranked #2 on The Static Monsters national Qualifier SC and USS. He was also sponsored by Kratos Strength Equipment.
Ricky is survived by his lovely wife, Erica Deogracias; children: Kolby Deogracias, Gabby Deogracias; mother, Judy Duchette; sister, Tabatha Deville. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Samantha Deogracias; and his father, Ricky Deogracias.
The family would like to say a special thank you to The Texas Strongman Foundation, The Strongman Community, ADL-LIVE, and Anna Theiss.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
