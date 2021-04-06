Ricky Stribling III

Funeral services for Ricky Darnell Stribling III, 34, of Killeen, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church in Copperas Cove. Burial with military honors will follow at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mr. Stribling died March 30, 2021, in Killeen.
He was born Dec. 5, 1986, 1986 in Fort Carson, Colorado, to his lovely parents, Ricky Darnell Stribling and Susan Marie Hawkins Stribling.
Ricky accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership or the late Pastor S.D. McMullen, where he served faithfully as a junior deacon, junior usher, and a member of the Royal Ambassadors.
Ricky was educated in the Copperas Cove ISD and graduated from Copperas Cove High School, Class of 2005. He was married to Alexandria Paris Hibbert and to this blessed union was born one beautiful daughter, Rihanna Jade Stribling.
Ricky was a U.S. Army veteran, enlisting in 2005, and spent 15 months serving in the Iraqi War.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ronald Fredrick Hawkins and E.L. Stribling; great-grandfather, Euell Stribling; and great-grandmothers, Allie Castleberry and Tessie L Anderson.
Survivors include his daughter, Rihanna Stribling of Dallas; his parents, Ricky and Susan Stribling of Copperas Cove; brothers, Marcus Stribling of Richardson, Ricky Stribling of Garland, Fredrick Burns (Amanda) of Mesquite, and Christopher Hawkins (Amanda) of Gilbert, Arizona; maternal grandmother, Doris Hawkins and paternal grandmother, Myrtle Mack; eight nieces, one nephew, and numerous aunts, uncles and many special friends.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Stribling, Ricky Stribling, Fredrick Burns, Christopher Hawkins, Jerel Blake and Christopher Adriano. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cedric Walker, Kendrick Stribling, Matthew Hawkins, DeMaras McMullen and Patrick Titus.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.