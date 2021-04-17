Graveside Services for Rita Hagler, 86, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. April 20, at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Hagler died April 13, 2021, in Gatesville. She was born Jan. 27, 1935, and raised in Ludwigshafen, Germany, to the late Adolf and Juliane Schafer Werry.
At the age of 21, she met and fell in love with a young military man, James E. Hagler, and they were married Oct. 31, 1956, in Germany.
James and Rita moved to the Killeen area in 1965 where they raised their family.
Mrs. Hagler was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved baking and was great cook. She enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She was an amazing seamstress and enjoyed sewing, especially making clothes for her family, and was an avid Wheel of Fortune watcher since it first started. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Hagler, and a son, James (Jimmy) Hagler.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters; Juliane Hagler, and JoAnn Hellum and her husband Tristan; grandchildren, Kyle Hellum, Kristan Hellum. Katie Hellum, Chelsea Flores and Troy Zirkle; great grandchildren, Ethan, Claire, Tyler, Kinsley, Gentry, Emery, Avery and Rowen; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of the arrangements.
