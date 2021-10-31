A celebration of life service for Rita Sparks, age 75, of Roswell, New Mexico will be held noon Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. Sparks died Oct. 14, 2021.
She was born December 5, 1945 in Clovis, New Mexico.
A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
