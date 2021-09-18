Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Robert Brinson, 87, of Killeen, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Brinson died Sept. 10, 2021, in Killeen.
He was born May 17, 1934, to Mary Ola Brinson in Ellabell, Georgia.
He graduated in 1953 from Pembroke High School in Pembroke, Georgia.
He enlisted in the United States Army on Sept. 14, 1955. His extensive military career and duty stations included many stateside locations, along with time abroad in Greenland (Thule), Japan, Korea, Germany (Ludwigsburg: Neu Ulm), and Viet- Nam (Saigon; Long Binh; Phulam; Da-Nang: Quang Ngai; Cam Ranh Bay).
His decorations, medals, badges, commendations, citations and campaign ribbons awarded or authorized included: Good Conduct Medal Clasp, Silver, 2 Loop; National Defense Service Medal; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea); Vietnam Service Medal w/1 Bronze Service Star; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; and Army Commendation Medal.
He honorably retired on Jan. 31, 1979, at Fort Hood.
After retiring from the military, he stayed active by working as a tech at the Learning Resource Center of Fort Hood and then a stockroom supervisor at JC Penney in Killeen for 20 years.
Robert was “all about family” in how he lived his life. He was a dedicated and hard worker and was always willing to help friends, neighbors and the community.
At an early age, he joined Macedonia Baptist Church in Ellabell, Georgia, where he was baptized and served on the usher board.
He loved dogs and would have gotten a pot belly pig if it was allowed in the neighborhood. He loved bird watching and learning about the different species of birds (amongst other animals), and even built bird houses for them.
He also loved trains, and enjoyed doing his daily crosswords puzzles, listening to jazz music, watching westerns, watching games shows and even trying to guess the answers before the contestants would answer the questions on shows such as “Family Feud,” “America Says,” and “Common Knowledge.”
He enjoyed watching sports on TV and going to the local high school football games. He enjoyed grilling and was known as the ‘grill master’.
His hobbies included woodworking where he created bookshelves, cabinets, a dollhouse, dog houses, a household bar, a podium for his daughter when she was teaching, and more.
His other hobby was gardening, as to which he had a ‘green thumb’. He maintained an immaculate, well-manicured, green plush lawn, along with a butterfly garden, and gardens with other plants, flowers, vegetables and fruits.
Along with his hobbies, he always took pride in his dress, to include his always creased and pressed jeans.
Robert was a stranger to no one, enjoyable and knowledgeable to chat with, and knew how to make you smile and laugh with his witty sense of humor.
He is preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Brinson, son Roni Keith Brinson, his mother Mary Ola Brinson, two sisters: Laura Walker, Viola Hamilton and five brothers: Samuel Walker, Henry Walker, Johnnie Walker, Andrew Walker, and Matthew Walker.
Survivors include his daughter Lisa Yvonne Brinson of Killeen; sisters: Dorothy Smith of Ellabell, Georgia and Mary W. Lowe of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and a host of nieces and nephews, and friends.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Offer condolences to the family at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
