Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Friday for Robert A. Cathey, 86, of Kempner, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Cathey died Feb. 25, 2022, in Killeen.
He was born Feb. 27, 1935, in Heber Springs, Ark., to the late Earnest and Gladys Spears Cathey.
Robert attended school in Heber Springs before moving to Oregon where he graduated from high school. He served in the Air Force, Marines and retired from the United States Army after nearly 24 years of service. Robert earned many awards during his time in the service including the National Defense Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. Robert met Ingelore Weiss in Germany while based there and they married in 1963. They had two children together, Diane and Michael. Robert retired in 1978 and he and Ingelore lived in Copperas Cove. He worked in the prison system before having to stay home and care for his wife before she passed away in 1981. After her passing, he worked as an insurance agent and then founded AA Auto Rental and Sales in Copperas Cove. On Valentine’s Day of 1987, he married Elizabeth Lochhead on West Fort Hood. They have spent the last 35 years together enjoying life, traveling all over North America and RVing. Robert was a member of the VFW in Harker Heights and the American Legion in Killeen. Robert also enjoyed the HAM radio and was active in the local club. Robert was an avid gardener and enjoyed sharing with his friends and neighbors.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ingelore; and his brother, Kenneth Cathey.
Robert is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Cathey; children, Diane Ellis and husband Joey, Michael Cathey, Deborah Salazar and husband Marty, Bradley Lane and wife Valerie; brother, Paul Cathey; sister-in-law, Lynn Cathey; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Heather, Corrina, Amber, Princton, Fylicia, Melody, Elena and Bradley Grant; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com. Viss Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.