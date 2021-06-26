Robert Crouch

Services for Robert Wayne Crouch, 58, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco, with Pastor Randy Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Kurten Cemetery in Kurten.
Mr. Crouch, a husband, father, business owner, and friend to many, died unexpectedly on June 20, 2021, in Harker Heights.
He was born Sept. 22, 1962, in Lubbock.
He graduated from Midway High School in Waco in 1981. Robert went on to play Division 1 baseball for Hardin-Simmons University from 1981 to 1983 and shortly after, accepted Jesus into his life.
He married Karen in 1988 in Bryan and graduated from Texas A&M University in 1994. Together with his wife, Robert started Sedona Staffing in 2000, with offices in Waco, Temple and Killeen.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Joe Marty Crouch and stepmother, Patricia Crouch; mother, Loretta Carey and stepfather, Ed Carey; and brother, Danny Crouch.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Crouch; two daughters, Kathryn and Kristin Crouch; brother, Marty Crouch (and wife, Deborah); half-sister, Marrann Norris (and husband, Chad); step-sister, Shonda Leewright Musso (and husband, Mark); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Robert was a leader who inspired others his whole life. He was a great father to his children, steadfast in marriage for 32 years, and unwavering in his faith. Robert was loved by many people and will be dearly missed. Although gone physically, his legacy will continue on.
The family invites you to share a message or memory on our “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com.
