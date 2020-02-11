Robert Dale Delp

A graveside service for Robert Dale “Uncle Bob” Delp, 78, of Florence will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. A lunch for the family will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Lawler Baptist Church in Florence.
Mr. Delp died Feb. 7, 2020, in Round Rock.
He was born Feb. 25, 1941, in Vermillion County, Indiana, to the late Maurice and Mabel (Miller) Delp.
Mr. Delp retired from the U.S. Army and was a veteran of Vietnam. After retirement from the Army, he worked for many years at Anderson Golf Course in Fort Hood. This is where he fell in love with the game of golf.
He was the husband and best friend of Marilyn (Stevens) Delp for 56 years.
From this union, two sons were born.
Survivors include son Robert and his wife, Erica; son Jimmy Delp; two grandchildren, Emily (Delp) Stewart and her husband, Miles, and Matthew Delp; and a great-grandson, Oliver Ray Stewart. He also has three surviving siblings, LaVonna (Delp) White, Gordon Delp and Terry Delp.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis Clark and Charlotte Frost, and one brother, Morris (Shorty) Delp.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org or the American Heart Association at www.heart.org in Mr. Delp’s memory.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Georgetown.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.