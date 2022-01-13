A memorial service for Robert Donald McMinn, of Salado, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Killeen. Following the service, the family will greet guests in the fellowship hall of the church.
Mr. McMinn died Jan. 10, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in 1935 to Hiram and Bessie McMinn in Somerville.
The youngest of four children, he was lovingly known as “Red” for his bright auburn hair from an early age.
After proudly serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Bob attended Howard Payne University in Brownwood, where he met and married Doreen McMinn. They were married 56 years and were parents to Drew McMinn (Janet), Kitty McMinn Kress, and Sara McMinn. Doreen passed away in 2014.
Bob began his career in Sonora, Texas, as an English teacher, basketball coach, and later as a junior high school principal. The majority of his time was spent in school administration, primarily as high school principal at Killeen and Longview High Schools.
Bob was passionate about his students and their education and considered his coworkers extended family. He served both with pride and loyalty.
Bob’s greatest joys in life were his seven grandchildren, Riley McMinn (Annalyse), Seth McMinn, Evan McMinn, Cole McMinn, Jacob Kress, Lily Kress, and Scout Kress. “Pop” and Grammy spent cherished time with the kids swimming at the Salado Creek and exploring the Central Texas area.
Bob was greatly loved and respected, and those who knew him were better for having them in their lives. He will be missed but not forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Mabel Archer and Doris Lewis; and his brother Willie McMinn.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salado Public Library or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
