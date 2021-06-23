Services for Robert Douglas Figures, 35, of Killeen will be at 5 p.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Figures died June 14, 2021, at Wellington Place nursing home in Temple.
He was born Sept 3, 1985, in Memphis, Tennessee, to parents Clyde Douglas Figures and Linda Gaines.
Survivors include his stepmother, three brothers and a sister.
