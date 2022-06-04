Burial services for Robert Alfred Doyle, 89, of Temple, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the United States Marine Corps honor guard present.
Mr. Doyle died May 20, 2022, at a local nursing and rehab facility. He was born in Lowell, Mass.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
