Robert Draper Sr.

Graveside services for Robert Eli Draper Sr. (also affectionately known as Bob or Bobby), 74, of Copperas Cove, will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. The service will be available to view on the Viss Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
Mr. Draper died Feb. 15, 2021.
He was born June 25, 1946, to the late Andrew Draper and Rachel Winston in Detroit.
He married Delores Draper on January 4, 1969, in Detroit.
He enlisted in the United States Army where he faithfully served for over 20 years.
He earned many awards and decorations during his military service to include the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and Vietnam Service Award.
After retirement, he remained in Copperas Cove to raise his family.
His devotion to higher learning earned him a Master of Arts degree in computer resources and information management from Webster University.
He worked for various companies to include JP Morgan and BMC Software managing their computer programming needs. He also taught at Central Texas College.
He shared his love of the arts with his family. His passions included traveling, music, reading, fishing/camping, playing cards/games and movies.
He loved planning trips for his family whether it was to a national park, campground, or to visit with extended family.
He adored his grandchildren, treasuring each of their accomplishments and attending their recitals, sporting events, and graduations whenever he could. He looked forward to his weekly card games with his friends. And every year, he made time to reread his favorite books and watch again his favorite movies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Draper and Rachel Winston; his loving wife, Delores Draper; and his Uncle Thurman and Aunt Mary Montgomery, his Aunt Rachel (Johnson) Winston, and other loved ones.
Survivors include his daughters, Rachel Draper-Marion and her daughter, Lydia; Deanna and Randy Stoneroad and their sons, Randy II and Chandler; Jacqueline Draper and Paul Reynolds and their son, Noah; Felicia and Joseph Torrez and their daughters, Adrianna and Elicia, and their sons, Javier and Xavier; His sons Robert Draper Jr and Yanira Lopez and his daughter, Madison and his son, Robert III; Anthony Draper and his daughters, Keara, Aaliyah, Imani, Jasmine, and London.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
