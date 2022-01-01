Funeral services for Robert E. Bowie, 55, of Dallas, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in San Antonio. Burial will be at Meadow Lawn Cemetery in San Antonio.
Mr. Bowie died Dec. 26, 2021, in Dallas.
He was born April 4, 1966, in San Antonio.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
Please offer condolences at www.chisolm’sfuneral.com.
