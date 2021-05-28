A memorial service for Robert Earl Thorman Sr., 83, was held Friday at The Ramsey Funeral Home in Georgetown with a reception that followed.
Mr. Thorman died May 25, 2021, of natural causes, in Williamson County.
He was born Nov. 20, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to parents George and Jennie Thorman.
He served in the United States Army as a military police from 1955 to 1975 and graduated from American Technical College with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
He spent the next 30 years in various civilian law enforcement agencies in Texas and Florida working as a patrol officer, deputy, investigator, chief, TDC investigator and crime scene technician.
A loving father and husband, he married Serafina Garofalo on June 12, 1958, in San Paola, Italy, and the couple had six children together.
His family and friends will always remember him as a dedicated, loving and sometimes a cantankerous person.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George Thorman and Jennie Stevenson Thorman; his brothers, George Edward Thorman, Albert Thorman and James Thorman; and his son-in-law, Dave Lendway.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years and 11 months, Serafina Garofalo Thorman, of Georgetown; son, Robert Thorman Jr. (Tammie), of Killeen; daughters, Gina Lendway (Dave) of Georgetown, Teresa Cardona (Carlos) of Liberty Hill, Bobbie Sue Grimm (Todd) of Arlington, Rosie Eilers (Scott) of Lexington, Kentucky, and Angela Stamness (Steven) of Gatesville, Lacey Thorman of Georgetown; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A message or memory can be left in the online guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.