A funeral service for Robert Eugene Lumpkins, 86, of Kempner will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. A burial with military honors will follow at Kempner City Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Ricky Drew, Michael Gonzales, RJ Marteney, Joshua Lumpkins, Justus Lumpkins and Seth Mathews.
Mr. Lumpkins died Jan. 19, 2020.
He was born Jan. 26, 1933, in Crummies, Ky., to Thelma Lumpkins and Luther Lumpkins.
Mr. Lumpkins served in the U.S. Air Force, then enlisted in the U.S. Army until he retired. He was active duty during the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Upon retiring from the U.S. Army, he was employed with the U.S. Postal Service in Copperas Cove and retired from there.
Survivors include his wife, Ada Lee Lumpkins of Kempner; daughter, Sabrina Marteney and husband Randy of Copperas Cove; daughter, Deborah Mathews and husband Timothy of Seminole, Okla.; and daughter, Barbara Seay of Kempner; son, Robert Gregory Lumpkins of Norman, Okla.; sister, Myrna Drew of Copperas Cove; grandchildren, Randi Gower and husband Rob Gower of Bowlegs Okla.; Belinda Cain and husband Justin Cain of Seminole Okla.; Michael Gonzales and wife Katie Gonzales of Gunter; Melinda Mathews of Seminole, Okla.; RJ Marteney of Copperas Cove; Christine McBride and husband Brady McBride of Austin; Joshua Lumpkins of Norman, Okla.; Amber Seay of Johnson City, Tenn.; Justus Lumpkins of Norman, Okla.; Ashley Seay of Carlsbad, N.M.; great-grandchildren, Seth Mathews of Norman, Okla.; Amberlynn Mathews of Seminole, Okla.; Hana Gower of Bowlegs, Okla.; Kylie Marteney of Houston; Lexi Cain of Seminole, Okla.; Brayden Marteney of Houston; Payton Marteney of Houston; and Wyatt Gonzales of Gunter.
He was preceded in death by father, Luther Lumpkins and mother, Thelma Lumpkins; brother, Wallace Lumpkins; and daughter-in-law Michelle Lumpkins.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Lumpkins family.
