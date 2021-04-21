ROBERT EUGENE OLD
On Thursday, April 8, 2021, Robert Eugene Old, loving husband and father of three sons, passed away at age 89.
Robert, or Bob as he was known by family and friends, was born on July 6, 1931 in Caddo Mills, TX to Henry and Idella Old. He married the love of his life, Myrtle Dorcas Townsend on December 23, 1948 and remained married for almost 71 years until her passing December 16, 2019. They raised three sons, David, Steven and Kenneth. Robert was a proud career USA Army veteran who retired as a CW4 in 1979. He opened the REO Machine Shop in Kempner in 1982, and was an avid fan of dirt track racing for over forty years, sponsoring his son Kenneth as a race car driver.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, father, five brothers, two sisters, his middle son Steven, and his beloved wife, Dorcas. He is survived by his sons David and Kenneth, Kenneth’s wife Brenda, and Steven’s widowed wife Susan and four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
At Robert’s request, there will be no service and his ashes, and those of his beloved Dorcas, will be interred at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.