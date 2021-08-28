A celebration of life for Robert Albert Garner, 68, is being planned for next year.
Mr. Garner died peacefully on Aug. 11, 2021.
He was born July 1, 1953, to Clyde Eugene (Joe) Garner and Helen Violet Hill Garner in Waco.
He graduated from Robinson High School in 1971.
Robert graduated from “MCC” McLennan Community College in 1973 with a degree in oral communication.
He attended Baylor University in 1975, graduating with a bachelor of arts degree.
Robert began teaching at West ISD at West High School from 1975-1978 and during that time he earned his Master of Arts in oral communication from Baylor University in 1976.
Robert then taught for Killeen ISD at C.E. Ellison High School from 1978-1990.
He loved teaching speech communication, history and English.
Robert was an adjunct professor for CTC from 1981-1990. He became a full-time professor at CTC from 1990-2015. He was an adjunct professor for Tarleton University Central Texas, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, and MCC during that same time.
Robert retired from CTC in 2015. He was honored by CTC in being named professor emeritus in 2017.
Robert Garner married the love of his life, Christy Edwards Garner, on Aug. 15, 1975, in Gatesville. They met at Baylor University while they were both students.
Robert is preceded in death by his father, Joe; his mother, Helen Garner; his brother, Tom Garner; and his brother-in-law, Gary Chapman.
Survivors include his wife, Christy Garner; his children; his daughter, Colleen Garner and her partner, Mike Healey; his daughter, Anna Sanders and her partner, Justin Kear; his son, Chris and his wife, Sarah Garner; his grandsons, Ian and Zak Sanders.
Survivors also include his brother’s wife, Rene; his sister, Cindee and her husband, Mike Millard; his sister, Lindy and her husband, Roger Fuller; his sister, Mari.
Survivors also include his niece Leslie Garner and her husband, Chris Labove, and their children, Anneliese and J.T. Labove; his nephews, Tyler Bohlmann and Tommy Garner; his niece Meredith Millard and husband Cameron Goodman; his nephew, Garner and his wife, Paige Millard; his niece, Violet and her husband, Brian Sullivan and their daughters, Garner Marie and Palmer Susanna Sullivan; his nephew, Ace; his niece, Anabeth and nephew Harrison Fuller; and his niece, Summer Chapman.
He loved and was loved by family. He also loved roses and baseball cards.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Kidney Foundation at https://www.kidneyfund.org.
If you are interested in donating by mail, please send your donation to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
