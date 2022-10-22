Services for Robert Gene Nuehring, 82, of Kempner, will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Oklahoma.
Mr. Nuehring died Oct. 15, 2022.
He was born Aug, 18, 1940, to the late George Frank Nuehring and Mabel Dorothy Grossman Nuehring.
Robert grew up and attended school in Waterloo, Iowa. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army as an airborne field artilleryman. When he returned from military service, he met and married Dorothy Crosier on June 23, 1962. He attended Waterloo Technical School, obtained a degree in electronics, and worked at Northwestern Bell until retirement. Bob also attended flight training and flew as a hobby. He was actively involved in the Jaycees, AMVETS, American Legion and VFW. Bob was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping, playing cards and getting together with friends. He was the life of the party and had an incredible sense of humor, remembered by those he touched.
He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
Mr. Nuehring was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mabel Nuehring; sisters, Cornelia Roth, Georgia Bruns and Carol Ryan; and a brother, Oliver Nuehring.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Nuehring; daughter, Patricia Nuehring; grandson, Devin Britcher; and sister, Beverly Brockman.
