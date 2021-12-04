Robert Green

Services for retired Staff Sgt. Robert Earl Green Sr., 75, of Harker Heights will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christian House of Prayer in Copperas Cove.
Burial with full military honors will follow the service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Green died Nov. 25, 2021, in Harker Heights
He was born Feb. 17, 1946, in Big Spring.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of local arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
