Robert Gulick Jr.

Funeral services for Robert “Dickie” Richard Gulick Jr., 78, of Killeen, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Gulick died July 17, 2020.
He was born Aug. 22, 1941, in Cumberland, Maryland, to the late Richard and Regina Teresa Baker Gulick.
He was raised in Cumberland, Maryland, before joining the U.S. Army on Aug. 29, 1958.
He faithfully and honorably served his county for 20 years as a Chief Warrant Officer.
He retired from the Army at Fort Hood on Aug. 31, 1978. He then went to work for Dyn Corp in 1983 as an electrician modifying helicopters. He retired again in 1997.
Robert has lived in the Killeen area since 1976. He was a member of the VFW Post No. 3892, the American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans.
Robert loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was well respected by everyone who know him and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughters, Jessica Hinzman and Crystal Gulick Jenkins.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Rose Mary Gulick of Killeen; sons, Rufus Gulick and his wife, April, of Bear Lake, Minnesota, Matthew Gulick and his wife, Alicia, of Waxahachie, Jacob Gulick and his wife, Tiffany, of Killeen, and Timothy Gulick and his wife, Angela, of Killeen; son, Michael Gulick of Kentucky; daughter, Sherri Gulick Prescott of Maryland; and grandchildren, Blake, Willow, Mark, Carl, Torrin, Jesalyn, Kristina, Ally, Violet, Noah, Spencer and Joey.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
