An interment ceremony is planned for mid-2021 for retired Lt. Col. Robert H. Kamstra, 90, formerly of the Killeen area.
Mr. Kamstra died Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after a long battle with dementia.
He was born April 10, 1930, in Dickinson, North Dakota.
He lived with his father and mother, Henry and Elizabeth Kamstra in Mandan, North Dakota, where he graduated from Mandan High School.
A decorated veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, Bob enlisted in the North Dakota National Guard in 1949, serving until he was selected in 1951 to attend Field Artillery Officer Candidate School at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Commissioned a second lieutenant of artillery in the U.S. Army on April 29, he was on orders to Fort Lewis, Washington, when he married the love of his life, Mary Ann Rygg, five days later on May 4, 1952, in Bismarck.
Their honeymoon was short as he was quickly assigned to the Republic of Korea where he served as a forward observer and fire direction officer in a frontline artillery battalion until the Armistice in 1953.
Robert and Mary Ann spent 26 years of their 68-year marriage in stateside assignments and in Europe and South America.
He served in artillery billets during both his Vietnam tours.
During the second tour, he was commended by the commander, U.S. Marines Pacific for his command of the northernmost U.S. artillery battalion, which provided critical fire support that saved U.S. Marine lives during the siege of Khe Sanh.
Retiring from the Army at Fort Hood in 1976, Bob and Mary Ann settled in the area, and Bob retired again 10 years later as the business manager for Central Texas College after overseeing its expansion into an international campus. Their son Jeffrey passed away during that time.
His passion was his wife and golf — he shot in the 80’s when he was 80.
In the fall of 2018, they moved to Saint Simeon’s Episcopal Home in north Tulsa where his 91-year-old bride, Mary Ann, still resides.
Bob is loved and carried in the heart of their seven nieces and nephews and their families spread across the U.S.
inde Funeral & Cremation of Tulsa is in charge of arrangements.
