Graveside services with full military honors for Robert Hernandez Sr., 84, of Harker Heights will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Hernandez died Jan. 10, 2020.
He was born July 1, 1935.
Mr. Hernandez was born in Harlingen. He married the love of his life, Ada Hernandez, in Houston in 1960. They were married for 59 years.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He joined the Army at a very young age and served in the Korean War and during the Vietnam conflict for a total of 23 years of dedication and sacrifice to our country. Mr. Hernandez had a distinguished, decorated service history that he could proudly recall and share in fascinating detail right up to his passing.
He received the Combat Infantryman Badge at a young age, and several Army Commendation medals along with too many other medals to mention for his outstanding service to our country.
Mr. Hernandez loved the Lord, his family and his friends. He was a member of Saint Joseph’s Parish of Killeen.
After his military service, he worked as a pawnbroker in various locations in Texas and was very successful. In later years, he continued his education and opened his own small-engine repair shop, Bob’s Small Engine Repair, of which he had clientele from surrounding counties and towns.
He loved to go to casinos with his wife, Ada, in Louisiana and Oklahoma as well as Las Vegas. He had a passion to do for others and a wealth of knowledge he was willing to share.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ada; brother, Manuel Flores; sister, Josefina Martinez Perez; son Robert Jr. and wife Brenda and son Joe Hernandez; grandson, Logan Hernandez; granddaughters, Carmen Hernandez, Gavriella Valdez, Nolvia Padilla and Victoria Hernandez and many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe G Hernandez; mother, Josefina Hernandez; sister, Jane Martinez Garza and son, Ricardo Hernandez.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.