A celebration of life for Robert J. Siekierke, 66, of Copperas Cove, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Interment will be held at a later date.

Mr. Siekierke died Jan. 18, 2022.

He was born July 16, 1955, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

