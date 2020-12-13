ROBERT JAMES “BOB” DENT
Dent, Robert James “Bob”, age 97, passed December 5, 2020.
Bob was born on September 6, 1923 and was the third of five children to Arthur and Alice Dent. The family originated from England and Bob was the first child born in the United States in Youngstown, Ohio. He graduated from Youngstown H.S. where he played football, basketball and sang in the church choir. He was offered a football scholarship but instead volunteered for the Army Air Core at the age of 18. He earned his pilot’s wings in Waco, Texas. Bob flew 26 missions out of Careggine, Italy where he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross for flying B-24s in WW II. He was in the Reserves for 10 years working with future pilots and left the service as a Captain in the US Air Force.
During his military service, he was set up on a blind date in Fort Worth, Texas and was introduced to Wanda Maire Thomas. After a short courtship, she boarded the troop train to Carmel, California to marry Bob in 1945. They were blessed with three children, Pat, Pam and Bill. They moved to Fort Worth where Bob used the GI Bill to earn an undergraduate degree in education and math. In 1952 he earned his master’s degree in education with a minor in psychology from TCU.
Bob worked for Swift and Co for 10 years then onto a final move to Killeen, Texas. He and Wanda owned a Shipley Donut shop in 1961. Customers would come in to hear him say “Donuts don’t make you fat they make you pretty, just look at me”. This helped his business grow into 2 Donut and Ice Cream Shops until 1976. After selling the shops, he began teaching math at CTC and shortly after became the Director of Student Services for the Fort Hood campus, while Wanda opened the Cedar Chest dress shop. During this time, Bob loved coaching all sports that his son Bill and his friends played at the Boys Club and recreational league teams.
After Wanda’s passing in 1988, Bob re-married Jean Cosby in 1991. They lived in Killeen and Bob retired in 2005. Eddie and Joy Oliver were special next-door neighbors as were Jeff and Penny Hungerford, and Sandy and Wendell Kearney. Bob loved being with family and friends, playing golf, working outside, playing bridge and reading. He never met a stranger and was a special friend to all who knew him.
In 2017, Bob moved to Isle at Watercrest Mansfield, Texas. There he met many friends and enjoyed the company of his fellow residents. He loved the sing-a-longs, playing chicken foot, volleyball and all of the activities that were offered. The caregivers were very special to him and made him feel comfortable and loved during the COVID 19 pandemic where no family was allowed to visit.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Alice, first wife Wanda; siblings, Beryl Belling, Winnifred Hilton, William Dent, Tom Dent; son-in-law Dave Jeffers and great-grandson Ryan Montanio.
He is survived by a family who loved him dearly: Pat Jeffers, Pam Myers, Bill Dent and wife Carolyn, Jean Dent and her children, Sandra Kay Cosby, Larry Cosby and Shellie Sollo; grandchildren: David Duane Jeffers (Vicky), Doug Jeffers (Shelia), Karen Lane ( Michael), Tracie Myers Montanio ( Mark), Victor Myers and Lindsey Partridge, Dustin Dent, Mackenzie Harrison (Nick), and Austin Dent; great-grandchildren: Jordan Jeffers, Josh, Jared and Jack Jeffers, Amanda Lane and Sidney Lane Brown (Jake), Harper and Payton Montanio and Gwendoline Partridge Myers; and great-great-granddaughter Charlotte Brown.
Bob will be celebrated every day for the rest of our lives. We will listen for him singing “Silent Night” in German this Christmas season. Bob will be cremated in Mansfield, Texas and per his wishes, no formal service will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice or Isle of Watercrest Mansfield. Attn: Employee Holiday Fund, 200 E Debbie Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063. We are so appreciative of the wonderful, caring and supportive staff and friends at the Isle of Watercrest and the kindness they have shown to Bob over the years.
