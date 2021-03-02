Robert Laning

Memorial services for Robert “Bobby” Hartley Laning, 90, of Killeen, are pending with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Mr. Laning died Feb. 25, 2021, at home in Killeen. He was born in Menard on Dec. 22, 1930.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Jolene Cosper Laning; daughter Terri Haygood and her husband Tommy, of Killeen; grandchildren, Brit Schulte and partner Aaron of New York City, Katie Schulte of New Braunfels and their father, Mike, of Harker Heights, Jake and his wife, Kristen, and Luke Haygood of Austin and Zack Haygood of Keller; brother Frank Laning of Mesquite; brother-in-laws Wilburn “Heavy” Cosper, Allen “Paul” Cosper and wife Louise, of Killeen; and his nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gomer William Laning and Elva Celetha Word Laning Becknell; son Robert “Cole” Laning; brothers William Carroll Laning, Paul Hartley Laning; sister Marjorie “Marjie” Laning Carroll and husband Orval; stepmother Vohn Ward Laning; stepfather Willie Francis “Beck” Becknell; stepbrothers Neal and Stacy Becknell; stepsisters Nelda Becknell Boatright, Virginia Stamper Hood and Vonzella Stamper Underwood; sisters-in-law Dolores “LoLo” Duplessis Cosper and Glenda McBride Laning; brother-in-law Winfred Brit “Wimp” Cosper and his wife, Syble; and nephew Bill Laning.
Bobby attended Church of Christ services in Menard as a young boy, and was baptized off the nearby banks of the San Saba River. His family relocated to Killeen following his older brother Paul’s stationing at Camp Hood. They settled near Nolan Creek in Purser Court on Avenue I, where they became life-long friends with the Purser family.
Bobby attended Killeen High School from 1946-1949. He developed a lasting bond with his Kangaroo teammates under the instruction of their beloved coach, Leo Buckley. Bobby was a three-year letterman fullback and all-district tackle. He also served as class president of his sophomore class. He joined the Navy before his senior year, and was stationed in San Diego, California for one year.
He was husband to Betty Jolene Cosper Laning. They were married April 18, 1955, and recently celebrated 66 years together.
He served the Killeen/Ft. Hood community by delivering mail with the
United States Postal Service for 34 years. He was a union member of the National Association of Letter Carriers AFL-CIO, Region 10, Branch 4217 and served as Branch President for a term, representing his fellow letter carriers with pride and conviction.
Bobby retired to Cosper Ranch in south Killeen with Jolene, where he enjoyed vegetable farming, and helping his brothers-in-law, Paul, Heavy, Wimp and nephew Michael Lee, tend their Charolais cattle.
His beloved neighbors were his family, and he was able to often visit with his niece Robin Cosper Carter, her husband Alan and their children Garrett and Mason. Alan was an ever-present source of support and trusted care for Jolene and Bobby. Bobby loved all his nieces and nephews: Bill, Tony, Suzann, Mitzie, Cody, Kim and Dana, Michael Lee, Robin, and Mandy, cherishing their time spent together for family celebrations. He always looked forward to receiving updates and visiting with their spouses, children and grandchildren.
He adored his two grandchildren, Brit and Katie, treasuring each of their accomplishments and avidly attending their recitals, graduations, and sporting events. He taught them about gardening, how to respect and care for animals, and how to fry just about anything.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Trimmier, in Killeen, and loved singing in the choir with his “back row buddies.”
Bobby loved camping, fishing, and deer hunting with friends and family throughout his life. He had a profound love and respect for the land and its creatures great and small. He helped Cole and Terri care for their numerous rabbits, chickens, sheep and pigs during their 4H and FFA years. He spent countless hours prepping animals for the Bell County and Killeen Junior Fair and Livestock shows. This caretaking of animals reached well into his later years as he cared for Brit and Katie’s rabbits.
His favorite card game was Pitch. He looked forward to weekly games with Jolene, her brother Heavy, and Heavy’s wife, Dolores. He also loved playing 42 and dominoes. In his later years, his greatest joy was to visit his niece Kim Laning Fisher and her husband Kyle’s ranch, where he would play 42 with Kyle, his brother Franky, and his niece Mitzie Laning Baker’s husband, James.
Bobby’s family wishes to convey heartfelt appreciation to Brother Weldon Hicks; Heart of Texas Hospice: Lynn, Natalie, Jennifer, Barbara, Erika, Chardelle and David; Seton Medical Center of Harker Heights: Dr. Verma, Dr. Voight, Sue Ann, the second-floor nurses, aides and staff; and Chaplain Emma Jane; Baylor Scott & White Clinic: Dr. Hubert, Dr. Mock, Dr. Isaac and Staff; Crawford Bowers Funeral Home: Mr. Bobby Mather and staff.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Trimmier, located at 6405 Chaparral Road in Killeen, and Heart of Texas Hospice, located at 4003 West Stan Schlueter Loop Suite #2 in Killeen.
Burial will take place at Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
