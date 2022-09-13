A funeral service for Robert Lee Lippard will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, followed by a committal service with military honors at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Lippard died on Sept. 1, 2022, in Killeen. He was born in July 2, 1944, in Denver Colorado.
