Funeral services for Robert Max McCall, 88, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, in Albany, Mo.
Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery in Albany.
Mr. McCall died on March 4, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born April 26, 1931, at the Robert and Jennie Austin farm north of Albany, Mo.
As a youngster, he grew up on farms north of Albany.
Mr. McCall attended Pleasant Valley School and Albany High School.
As a young man, he worked for the Raymond Lykins International Harvester Dealership doing custom hay baling. Later he worked the wheat harvest in Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado.
He joined the Army in June 1948, when he was 17 years old with his dad’s permission.
He served in many states, also about 15 years in Germany, and 16 months in Korea.
While serving in Germany in January, 1954, he married Jean Kraus with his brother, Rex, as his best man.
He retired in May 1969 at Fort Hood, Texas.
Max and Jean spent their retirement years in Killeen, Texas.
He enjoyed the mornings walking the Killeen mall and having coffee at the mall with friends, solving the problems of the world.
He enjoyed being around the Army life of Fort Hood.
Survivors include sisters Marilyn (Robert) Younger, Waukee, Iowa; Madelyn Lundy, Gladstone, Mo.; Sharon (Jim) Wharton, Avoca, Iowa; Brother, Charles (Rita) McCall, Kansas City, Mo.; two stepsisters, Eleanor Steinman, Platte City, Mo.; Evyln Sperry, Albany, Mo.; numerous nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by wife Eleanor Jean (Kraus); father Veryl McCall; mother, Retha (Austin) Davis; brothers, Gary and Rex; stepfather, Cleo Davis; and stepmother, Edith McCall; brothers-in- law C. B. Lundy, Billy Steinman, and Jay Sperry.
Special thanks to his Killeen coffee friends and especially to Ursula Adam who did so much for him the last three months.
Thanks also to Seton Hospital and Rosewood Care Center.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the chapel. Friends may call anytime after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Offer condolences at www.roberson-polleychapel.com.
