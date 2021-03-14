Services with military honors for retired Staff Sgt. Robert Michael Brown Jr., 52, of Harker Heights, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen,
Interment will be at 1 p.m. March 25 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Brown died March 5, 2021, in Killeen. He was born Jan. 5, 1969, in St. Louis, Mo.
Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of local arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
