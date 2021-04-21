Robert Morgan

Graveside services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Robert F. Morgan, of Harker Heights, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at Killeen City Cemetery. Mr. Morgan died on April 18, 2021, in Harker Heights.
He was born on April 18, 1937, in Alton, Ill., to his parents, James and Helen Morgan. He was raised in Sulphur, La.
He served 21 years in the U.S. Army. He fought in the Vietnam War from 1966-67, did one tour in Korea, several tours in Germany, and one tour in Fort Belvoir, Va. Robert’s awards include the Bronze Star, Good Conduct, Army Commendation with Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60, Meritorious Unit Emblem, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm.
He married the love his life, Helga E. Arend Morgan, on June 3, 1958. Together they welcomed four daughters, Penny Morgan, of Killeen; Nancy A. Morgan-Porterfield, of Killeen; Tammy Melgar, of Killeen; and Cindy Yarborough of Keller and her husband, Brian. Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife and daughters; his brother David B. Morgan and wife Susanne; his grandchildren, Michael P. Whitehead, Bobby W. Whitehead, Steven P. Porterfield, Roberto Melgar, Nickalaus R. Melgar, Kristofer A. Melgar, Sean K. Yarborough, and Lauren “Miss Patudee” Yarborough. He had 15 great-grandchildren, five nieces, and two nephews.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
