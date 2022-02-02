Robert Paredes

Funeral services for Robert Bosman Paredes, 62, of Chilton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Robinson, Texas.
Mr. Paredes died Jan. 21, 2022. He was born on July 2, 1959, in Temple to Julian and Margaret Parades.
He graduated from Killeen High School in 1978. He then joined the United States Navy in January 1979.
After departing the U.S Navy in December 1982, he went on to work construction and later get his CDL and did what he loved the most: truck driving.
He worked most recently for Young Brother’s in Waco, O’Dell Geer in Belton, and TTG Utilities in Gatesville.
Robert was a big hearted individual who loved and who was passionate about making sure everyone was happy; taken care of and doing their best.
He would most definitely give his last to help if need be.
His most treasured assets if you asked him, would be his grandkids. They were the beat in his huge heart! Nothing made him happier.
In his final days, what made him the most proud and encouraged was his granddaughter Maliyah getting her WPRA-Women’s Professional Rodeo card at age 12.
Watching her every performance via Live Stream was a priority; ALWAYS the first to join!
He would always tell her, “This of all in my life, makes me the PROUDEST!”
He even admitted he was a much bigger fan of hers than his “Dallas Cowboys” which we knew he was die hard for.
He is preceded in death by his father, Julian E. Paredes, who was the pillar of his strength.
Robert is survived by his mother, Margaret Bosman Paredes of Killeen; his one and only, Lisa-Marie Hawkins (Jarrett); son Michael Miller (Carol) of Chilton, Texas; eight grandkids; Jaydon, Maliyah, Jayleb, Jayke, Elias, Caydan, Isaiah and Brinleigh of Chilton. eight siblings; Esterlina (Jose) of Killeen, David (Rose) of Killeen, Doris (Javier) of Romeoville, Ill., Taffy (Vincent) of Kyle, Sam (Manuela) of Killeen, Julie, Janet & Jo-Ann of Killeen; 20 nieces and nephews; and 27 great-nieces and nephews.
