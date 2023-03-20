Services for Robert Paul Kunard, 68, of Killeen will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Kunard died March 16, 2023, in Killeen.
Bob was career military, having served in the U.S. Marines, Air Force and the Army.
He was deployed on the USS John F. Kennedy (CV 67), and also served overseas in Germany and Korea, before completing his service at Fort Hood in battlefield tactics.
Following his military retirement, he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and then had a second, 22-year career as the manager of Distant Learning Facility at Fort Hood. Bob was a faithful Christian all of his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Louise, and his son, Paul.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, of 46 years; his daughter Daniela Mitchell; his son Wayne; his granddaughter Christina Oatman and two great-grandchildren; Madilyn and Ella Rae.
He is also survived by his brother James (Patti) and his sister Louanne Pyle (Chuck) of Florida.
The family prefers that charitable donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Please donate in memory of Bob Kunard.
