Robert Roy Dunlap

Services for retired Lt. Col. Robert R. “Bob” Dunlap will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Harker Heights First United Methodist Church. Burial will be at 9 a.m. Friday with military honors.
Mr. Dunlap died Jan. 9, 2020, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple following a brief illness.
A native of Thomasville, Ga., Mr. Dunlap attended The University of Georgia on a 4H scholarship, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity and ROTC. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree and later earned a master’s degree from The American Technological University in Killeen.
Following college, Mr. Dunlap proudly served as an officer in the U.S. Army for 28 years until his retirement in 1978. During his Army career, he received numerous honors and recognitions, including the Bronze Star and Silver Star.
Mr. Dunlap’s second career was equally distinguished as the Dean of the Evening College and Dean of Instructional Programs at Central Texas College, in which he served until 1996. But, his commitment to his community didn’t end with retirement.
Mr. Dunlap was a man with a mission — do good for others and serve his community. He, with his wife, Sue, contributed continuously to community betterment through volunteering in a variety of programs, including Friends of the Library in Harker Heights, the American Heart Association and Metroplex Hospital. They were recognized for their service by receiving the Golden Deeds Award.
Mr. Dunlap didn’t stop there. He was the chairman of the Harker Heights Easter Sunrise Service for 33 years and the Thanksgiving Service for 22 years. He was also a 40-year member of the Harker Heights Kiwanis Club and served in a leadership role throughout his tenure.
Mr. Dunlap was a devoted Christian who lived his faith and served the Lord. He was a member of Harker Heights Methodist Church for 42 years and held the office of Worship Chairman and was a lay leader.
Everyone who met him recognized Mr. Dunlap as a true gentleman. He sought to pay for his time on this earth through love, kindness and service. He wanted to leave this a better place, and he did just that. Our world is a lesser place in his absence.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Sue (McIntyre); daughter, Jean Ann Nichols; daughter, Julie Wilkinson and husband, Barnes; and son, William, and his wife, Angela. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lucy Rose Minnix and Rhett Nichols; his brother, Charles; and his twin brother William.
Memorial may be given to the Harker Heights Kiwanis Club for a scholarship in Bob’s honor. Donations may be sent to Darrel Charlton, Harker Heights Kiwanis Club, PO Box 2309.
A visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
