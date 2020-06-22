A memorial service for U.S. Army retired Staff Sgt. Robert S. Smith, 63, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Smith died June 21, 2020, in Killeen. He was born on July 13, 1956, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Samuel and Phyllis Avnet Smith.
He graduated from Jefferson High School in Brooklyn in 1974.
He joined the United States Army and served for 17 years before medically retiring in 1992. Robert was stationed in many duty stations throughout the U.S. and in Germany and Korea. He enjoyed the time he was able to serve his country. He also earned his bachelor’s degree in hospital administration while in the Army. While stationed at Fort Riley, Robert married Barbara Fasulo on April 16, 1978, at the Colonial Mansion in Brooklyn, NY. After his retirement, he worked at the Sears call center in Round Rock for a number of years. Robert loved spending time with his family and serving with the Boys Scouts. He was a Scout Master and helped his son, Samuel, earn his Eagle Scout. He was also a proud supporter of the Copperas Cove Band Boosters and served as treasurer for one year.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Alysia Maria’h.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Barbara Smith; son, Samuel Smith; grandchildren, Pandora Wren, Kenneth Raven; sister, Ann Schneider; niece, Dana Garcia, and her children, Joshua, Jacob, Jordan, Jae, Jahaira, Jiovanni.
