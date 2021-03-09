Funeral services for Robert Paul Smith Jr., 69, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Smith died Feb. 27, 2021, in Round Rock.
He was born April 29, 1951, to Robert and Francies L. Smith in the small town of Jefferson.
He was a beloved father, husband, brother and friend.
Robert proudly served in the United States Army for 20 years from 1971 to August of 1991.
He went on to serve the State of Texas as a Correctional Officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the next 10 years.
He also worked for Loomis Armored Transport in Waco and in the Food Services Division on Fort Hood.
During his time in the military he met the first love of his life, Kwang H. Smith. Their marriage lasted from July 5, 1973 until 2003.
He then married his second love, Mrs. Edna Smith in July 2005.
Both women preceded him in death.
Robert was an excellent cook who enjoyed sharing his passion with family and friends.
He also enjoyed gardening, baking, coin and stamp collecting, traveling, attending church and spending time with his little dog Snoop.
Survivors include his younger brother, George E. Smith; his children, Robert P. Smith III, 43, Elizabeth L. Smith, 42, James E. Smith, 35, and Bobbi Waddle, 34; his grandchildren, Joelle and Taliyah Thompson, Robert, Julia, Braden Smith and Evan Waddle; and his great-grandson, Maurice Thompson.
A viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Romans 12:12
Rejoice in the hope. Endure under tribulation. Persevere in prayer.
