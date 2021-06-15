Services for Robert Strange, 77, of Copperas Cove, will be at 9 a.m. Friday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Strange died June 13, 2021 at his residence.
He was born April 9, 1944, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Harold James and Loretta E. (Spanbauer) Strange.
He joined the U.S. Army at Louisville, Kentucky, in 1961 at the age of 17. He married Nancy Balcom on July 26, 1966, in Dale County, Alabama.
He served twice in Germany, twice at Fort Rucker, and at Fort Eustis in Virginia. He then served in Korea, and two tours of duty in Vietnam.
Mr. Strange then was a civilian contractor at Fort Hood at OTC, and the Aviation Board. He retired from the military and then from civil service 10 years ago.
Mr. Strange is was preceded in death by his parents, Harold James and Loretta E. (Spanbauer) Strange.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Strange of Copperas Cove; two sons, Dion Strange (Sara) of Gatesville and Ski Strange of Copperas Cove; four brothers, Jim Strange of Idaho, Ronnie Strange of Florida, Bruce and Gary Strange, both of Kentucky; four sisters, Diane Trombley (Wayne) of Florida, Andy McMillen, Sally McKinney and Tina Adams, all of Kentucky; six grandchildren, Shelby Williams (Colton) of Arlington, Tyler Strange of Maryland, Savana and Jesse Strange, both of Gatesville, and Micaela and Loralea Strange, both of Kentucky. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Heritage Funeral Home of Lampasas is in charge of arrangements.
