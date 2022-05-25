ROBERT TATE GORMAN
Robert Tate Gorman, 46, of Dallas, TX passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 and the world lost a bright light.
Tate was born in San Antonio on January 2, 1976 to Chris Odom Krasusky Manning and Bill Gorman. Tate attended Harker Heights Elementary, Eastern Hills Middle School, and Killeen High School. Tate moved to Austin his sophomore year and graduated from St. Stephen's Episcopal School in 1994. He graduated from Austin College in Sherman, Texas with a BA in 1998. Tate was athletic and played football and basketball in high school and college. Tate earned his JD from St. Mary's University School of Law in 2001 where he excelled.
After law school, Tate clerked at the 13th Court of Appeals in Corpus Christi. Tate then moved to Dallas where he practiced law at Thompson, Coe, Cousins and Irons, LLC. In 2019, he joined Standpoint as in-house council before starting Gorman Law Group in the summer of 2021. Tate published many legal articles and tried major cases throughout his career.
On May 20, 2000, Tate married April Rife. Tate and April were blessed with three beautiful children, John (2007), RoryCate (2008) and Greta (2012), who were the joys of his life. Tate supported his children on the sidelines of many youth sporting events, enjoyed scouting adventures and embarking on exciting vacation getaways. Tate was a leader and a strong, active supporter of Boy Scouts of America.
Tate is revered for his involvement in and love for his communities. Tate founded the annual OktoberFest Dallas, which raises hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships for kids and community outreach. He was past president of the Exchange Club of Lake Highlands, following in his grandfather, former Mayor of Killeen and City Judge, John Odom’s footsteps decades ago. He served on the national board of the Children’s Craniofacial Association and was an advocate of the craniofacial community. Tate also participated in numerous local, state and national elections.
With a big genuine smile, Tate always lit up the room. He loved people and people loved Tate. He was handsome, sweet, funny, kind, and fun. He was always popular in school and in his adult life. He lived life fully, he loved his children deeply, and was loyal to his friends and family. Those that had the privilege to know Tate feel fortunate as he had that magical ability to cheer one up and bring joy to people of all walks of life and wherever he went. He was cherished and will be greatly missed by many.
Tate and his family are members of St. Barnabas Presbyterian Church of Richardson. Tate is preceded in death by his dear stepfather, Stephen Krasusky; loving grandparents, Ruby and Robert Gorman; and Christine and John Odom. Tate is survived by his wife, April, and their children John, RoryCate and Greta; parents, Chris and Leon Manning, Nancy and Bill Gorman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Christine and Steven Dyer and Ashleigh and Jeff Henson, and nephew Hawk; uncles and aunts John and Mary Odom, Dell Krasusky, and Betty and Bruce Moilan; parents in-law, RC and Sallye Rife; April's sister Emily Young and husband Chris, and their children Hannah and Seth, her brother Paul Rife, as well as numerous other cousins and extended family.
Services for Tate will be held on Thursday, May 26th at 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Dallas 1835 Young Street Dallas, TX 75201. In lieu of flowers, Tate's family requests that donations in his honor be made to Exchange Club of Lake Highlands, BSA Troop 890 or Faith Presbyterian Hospice. The Exchange Club of Lake Highlands also started a scholarship fund in his memory to provide for Tate’s children’s college education, https://www.gofundme.com/f/tategorman.
Cheers! Prost! We will see you again, Tate!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.