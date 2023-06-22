Funeral services for Robert Terry Thompson, 69, of Kempner, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Thompson died June 17, 2023.
He was born Dec. 27, 1953, in Glasgow, Kentucky, to Raymond J. Thompson and Barbara I. Houchens Thompson.
Robert graduated from Würzburg High School in Germany in 1972 and from Western Kentucky University in 1976. He worked for Billy Young Lincoln Mercury for 26 years and National United Bank for 13 years as a Commercial Loan Officer.
Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling. He was very involved with his community and was an active member of Crime Stoppers, Lions Club, Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce, and EDC of Copperas Cove. He also held positions such as president, vice president and treasurer.
Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara I. Thompson, and his father, Raymond J. Thompson.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Brenda Thompson; daughter, Michelle Thompson; son, David (Catelyn) Thompson; two beautiful granddaughters, Emery and Madelyn Thompson, whom he loved dearly; his sister and three brothers: Katina (John) Bishop, Chuck (Angela) Thompson, Mark (Denise) Thompson, and Jason Thompson; as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Viewing and visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
