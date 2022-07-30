Robert Williams

Funeral services for retired Sgt. Maj. Robert R. Williams, 83, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Williams died July 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in the small town of Galton, Pennsylvania, to parents Robert and Glenora Williams.
Growing up in a rural town, Robert developed a passion for all things wild. Besides becoming an avid hunter and outdoors man, Robert adopted and raised wild baby raccoons and finches and became an expert gardener.
Robert loved to play basketball in his youth and excelled in the sport, lettering all four years in high school, where he was well liked and developed lifelong friendships. Over the years, Robert’s passion for staying in shape led him to pick up running, vigilantly running three miles a day until his health would no longer permit it.
Robert proudly served his country for 29 years in the Army, starting his career off in foreign service and ending as a decorated career counselor, where he earned numerous awards and medals.
Robert was a strong, loving, and devoted husband, father and grandfather. His quiet demeanor and quirky sense of humor will be missed by all.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Alyce Noreen; children Terri and Robert II; his son’s wife Lillian; six grandchildren, Teresa, Charity, Christina, Meghan, Jessica and Christopher; and his great-grandchildren, Ava, Kailey, Alexander, Lucas, Samantha, Jordan, Annalisa and Trinity.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Robert’s name to American Heart and Lung Association.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.