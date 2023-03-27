Services for Roberta Lynn Wilgus, 67, of Killeen will be held Saturday at noon Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home. A committal service will follow at 1:30 p.m.
Mrs. Wilgus died March 23, 2023.
Robbie met the love of her life, Ken, at the Old 440 Drive in. They exchanged vows and formed a marital union in January of 1975. The Army took them to Germany and brought them back to Fort Hood.
Robbie worked for the Killeen newspaper and the Killeen Independent School District for 30 years. Ken worked in the waste water treatment business for over 30 years. Ken and Robbie both retired from their perspective jobs and enjoyed going out to eat, watching movies, going to the beach, and doing just about everything together.
Robbie is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth K. Wilgus; one daughter, Christina Gutierrez (Ramiro Gutierrez); one son, James Wilgus (fiance’ Stephanie Putteet); one sister, Donna Seaggreen (Rick Seaggreen); grandchildren, McKayla; James; AJ Gutierrez; Corinna Sanchez; Kassandra Delacerda; Sergio Delacerda; Noelia Delacerda; a great-granddaughter, Arianna; a niece, Lori Reinhart (Kenneth Rheinhart); and a nephew, Ricci Seaggreen (Destany Seaggreen).
Robbie was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Martha Jones; and one sister, Cindy Jones.
Visitation will be held Friday, noon to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com.
