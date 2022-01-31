Funeral services for Roberta “Robin” Rangel will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. A military internment with honors will follow the mass at 1:00 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. The Rite of Committal at the graveside will follow the military ceremony. A rosary, eulogy and visitation will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Robin Rangel left a legacy of love for family, friends, and for community service everywhere life took her. Born in San Diego Naval Air Station to CW3 (Ret., US Navy) Rudy and Ann Radasevich, her life revolved around the military. She grew up in San Jose, CA, participated in the church youth group, was a drum majorette, and volunteered at the hospital. She excelled in academics and in music. Robin graduated from Pioneer High School and immediately enlisted in the US Air Force, serving as a Navigational Flight Simulator Systems Instructor, a Special Agent in the Office of Special Investigations, and finally as a Hospital Patient Services Administrator. She was a leader in breaking barriers for women in the military and attained the rank of Technical Sergeant after 12 years of service. Her active duty assignments took her to Georgia, California, Greece, and New Mexico.
While assigned to Iraklion Air Station, Crete, Greece, she met her husband, Frank Rangel, and they were married in September 1984. Upon learning she was pregnant with twins, Robin decided to leave active duty to dedicate her time to raising her family. After their joint assignment at Holloman AFB, New Mexico, she filled her time with raising her new family and working part time in various medical offices and business ventures. She joined many of the unit and post service activities as an Army Spouse. She was a Brownie Troop Leader, an Army Family Team Building Instructor, and was the senior spouse advisor to the family support groups for the organizations to which her husband was assigned. During their assignment to Fort Hood, Robin was the senior spouse advisor for the 720th Military Police Battalion and the 89th Military Police Brigade. She was the brigade’s representative to the Phantom Corps Senior Wives Group for two years. Robin took part in numerous fund raising activities, assisted in Fort Hood’s Annual Christmas Toy Program, and supported numerous other programs on post.
Robin attended Georgia Military Institute, Park College, and the University of Maryland. She was awarded an Associate Degree in Business Administration. Her awards included the Air Force Commendation Medal, 2OLC, the Air Force Achievement Medal 1OLC, and the National Defense Ribbon, among others. She was a recipient of the Dr. Mary E. Walker Award, the Order of the Vivandieres, was designated a “Yellow Rose of Texas,” and received the Army Public Service Commendation Medal for her devotion to helping others.
Of all of her roles and responsibilities, being a mother and grandmother gave her the most joy. She loved her family with great care, generosity, and compassion. Robin enjoyed many hobbies and pastimes, which she shared with her family. She was artistic at heart and it showed in her various drawings and ceramic creations. She loved to play computer and board games, especially with her grandsons, and attained considerable skills in SIMS, SKYRIM, and other games. She loved to read and travel.
Robin was preceded in death by her sister, Suzanne Radasevich, and her mother, Ann Radasevich.
She is survived by her father, Rudolph Radasevich; her husband, Frank; daughter, Samantha Taylor (Marvin III), and daughter, Sarah Hasty (Patrick). She had four grandsons: Robert, John, Flint, and Michael.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that friends and family consider making a donation in her name to the Friends of Patients at the National Institutes of Health, (https://www.friendsatnih.org). This great hospital saved Robin’s life twice and do the only national level research and treatment for her rare cancer, thymoma. They make all patients feel special during trying times.
