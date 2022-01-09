A burial with full military honers for retired Staff Sgt. Roberto Tomas Ruiz, 56, of Killeen, will be at the State Veterans Cemetery following a 1 p.m. funeral service Tuesday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Ruiz died Dec. 29, 2021, in Killeen.
He was born Feb. 5, 1965.
A viewing will be held at 11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
