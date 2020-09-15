Robin Hawbecker

Funeral services for Robin “Missy” Lynn Hawbecker, 58, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Hawbecker died Sept. 5, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
She was born Nov. 4, 1961, in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to the late Maxie H. and Waltraud R. Shipp.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Daniel; daughter, Danielle; and granddaughters, Alorah and Cindel; her sister, Brenda Burr; brother-in-law, Gregg Sanford; and niece, Rachel Burr.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
