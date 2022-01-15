Roderick Pollard

Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Roderick William Pollard, 41, of Killeen, will be at noon Tuesday at Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen. Burial will be held at a later date in Maryland.
Mr. Pollard died Jan. 6, 2022, at Fort Hood.
He was born Oct. 3, 1980, in Washington, D.C.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
