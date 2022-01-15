Roderick Pollard

Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.