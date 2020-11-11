A funeral service for Roemello Antoine James Capell, 15, of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will be at New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Roemello died Oct. 25, 2020, in a Harker Heights hospital.
He was born May 29, 2005, in Killeen.
A visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
