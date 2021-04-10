Roger Adamson

Funeral services for Roger W. Adamson, 74, of Denton, will be 1:30 p.m. Wedenday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with military honors will follow at 3 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Adamson died March 31, 2021, after a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).
He was born Oct. 5, 1946, in Gatesville.
Roger was raised and spent the first 28 years of his life in Killeen. His only time away, during that time, was while serving his country in the U.S. Army from 1966–1968, during the Vietnam War.
Roger was a proud graduate of Killeen High School Class of 1965 and continued to attend Roo football games for the entirety of his life.
He married the love of his life, Vicky Lisenbe, on Dec. 19, 1970, and together they raised two sons, Scott and Jon.
He enjoyed a long and successful career in sales and sales leadership, which allowed him the flexibility to fully engage with his family and church.
Roger was committed to a life of service and found great joy in helping and supporting those around him. He was motivated to be a strong Christian example and due to his sensitive nature, often anticipated the needs of others.
In retirement Roger drove a school bus and enjoyed having an impact on young children’s lives. He spoke often about making sure every student experienced a supportive smile and positive attitude.
He and Vicky were members of the church plant committee for Hutto Bible Church, where Roger was part of the set-up and greeter team.
In addition, Roger and Vicky hosted a small group Bible study, which helped connect families to the gospel of Jesus Christ.
In 2014 they relocated to the DFW area to live near their two sons and grandchildren. This move allowed them an opportunity to engage deeper into the lives of their family, where they enjoyed attending school and sporting events.
In 2016 they began attending The Well Church – Argyle.
Although ALS created tremendous physical limitations, he never allowed it to limit his spiritual enrichment or zest for life.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Rueben and Millie Adamson; infant child, Tisha Adamson; and sister, Sharon Johnson.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Vicky Adamson; son, Scott Adamson and wife, Christina Adamson, of Argyle; son, Jon Adamson and wife, Christina Adamson, of Krugerville; grandchildren, Nathan, Kayla, Brooke, Emery and Elise Adamson and sister Sandra Smith of Johnson City, Tennessee. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the ALS Association of Texas at www.alstexas.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.