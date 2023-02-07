Roland L. Johnston

Roland L. Johnston

Funeral services with military honors for Roland L. Johnston, 88, longtime resident of Kempner, will be at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln, Nebraska, at 2 p.m. Feb. 20. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Roland died Feb. 3, 2023. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, at his home, one of seven children, to Elmer and Jenny Johnston.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.