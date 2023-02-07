Funeral services with military honors for Roland L. Johnston, 88, longtime resident of Kempner, will be at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln, Nebraska, at 2 p.m. Feb. 20. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Roland died Feb. 3, 2023. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, at his home, one of seven children, to Elmer and Jenny Johnston.
Roland leaves behind his wife, Waunita, and they enjoyed 71 years of marriage.
Mr. Johnston was in the Lincoln Nebraska National Guard, then proudly served in the U.S. Army, serving two tours of duty in Korea and one in Vietnam. He was then stationed in Germany for three years and finally was based at Fort Hood, where he retired.
Roland enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and bowling. He was an avid football fan.
Mr. Johnston is survived by his wife, Waunita Johnston of Kempner; one son, Steven Johnston of Kempner; two daughters, Talhia Rasberry of Hooks, Texas, and Khila Lemons of Kempner; one sister, Margaret (Midge) Dinges of Missoula, Montana; three grandsons, Robert Brodie Lemons, Lode Perry Rasberry and Shawn Curtis Rasberry; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Tamra Kay Stone, one great-grandson, Taunton Stone, three brothers and two sisters, and a daughter-in-law Pamela J. Holz Johnston.
There will be a local family visitation on Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Lampasas.
The visitation for Mr. Johnston in Nebraska will take place at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln at 1 p.m. on Feb. 20.
